We can live as close to God as we choose. We make the choice. When we come to Christ with our spiritual and emotional needs we can rest in the comfort of knowing nothing is impossible with God.

“Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me: for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Matthew 11: 28-30.

We need to focus on God and His blessings instead of our problems.

Sometimes we have to be reminded of the goodness of God and what He has done, what He is doing, and what He is going to do.

“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above what we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us, Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus through out all ages. world without end. Amen.” Ephesians 3: 20-21.

What amazes me is how God loved us when we had no thought of Him. God will take care of us. Instead of trying to control our life, we need to understand and realize that God is in control.

When we come to Christ, we want be the same. We are a new creature.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist