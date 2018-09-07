In the Old Testament there were so many laws, it was impossible for the people to keep them. Some of the rulers believed that if they didn’t keep them they would not have God’s favor.

God’s two commandments were, Love the Lord your God and Love your neighbor. This law includes everyone. Love is a very powerful word.

Our actions show our love. If we are mean and hateful to others, God is not pleased with us. He wants us to be humble and treat others with love.

Think of the love He showed us when they mocked Him, beat Him and nailed Him to a cross. He took all of that because He loved us. That was love in action.

“And he answering said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbor as thyself.” Luke 10:27.

Love will make us deny our self and be a help to others. We will have a desire to do good and not evil.

“Love worketh no ill to his neighbor: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.” Romans 13:10.

Our actions show our love.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.