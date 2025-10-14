Halloween is a highlight of fall, as children and even adults anxiously await October 31. Similar to the holiday season, people often decorate their homes for Halloween, and even do so well in advance of late October to maximize the amount of time they get to enjoy the trinkets and other items.

Many people enjoy getting hands-on for Halloween. It’s possible to craft decorations, personalized treats and festive costumes. Consider these ideas for Halloween craft projects.

3D Pumpkins

Carving pumpkins is a popular Halloween tradition. But there are many people who feel the job is too messy. Instead, a fun way to add personality to pumpkins comes by way of some hot glue and paint. Use a hot glue gun to create a pattern on the outside of the pumpkin. It can be designs, a jack-o’-lantern face or just about anything. Once dry and hardened, use craft paint to go over the entire pumpkin. The raised design will be evident and add dimension.

Spooktacular Wreath

Adorn the front door with something creative. It can be utterly frightening or something more festive. Start with a premade spring greenery wreath or a wreath frame that you cover with your own greenery. Purchase a round, unfinished wooden sign panel, and paint with black chalkboard paint. Add your own message with chalk or chalk paint. “Keep Away” or “Enter at Your Own Risk” are great Halloween phrases to consider. Attach the sign in the middle of the wreath. You also can add some embellishments to the wreath, including black moss and floral stems and leaves. A glittery black and green ribbon or bow is the finishing touch before hanging.

Boo Treasure Box

Purchase a wooden treasure chest or box from the hobby store. Paint it all black or your favorite Halloween colors. Then add additional designs like spider webs, bats or pumpkins. Fill the box with treats or small toys. Kids can have fun picking out their treasures.

Halloween Gnomes

Gnomes have been popular for years, and they keep turning up in different iterations. You can craft your own gnomes for Halloween with a few supplies. Start with a 9-inch-tall foam cone. Cut the bottom off the toe part of a solid colored ankle sock just past the heel, and pull it up so it covers the lower few inches of the cone. Add some hot glue to secure, draw a beard shape on the back of the faux fur and cut it out. Attach the beard to the lower part of the cone over the sock. Use a crew length patterned sock to create a hat for the gnome, and glue to the top part of the cone. Glue on a large wood bead for the nose. Decorate the gnome any way you’d like, such as adding felt patches to the sock hat.

Halloween can be even more fun with some creative crafts the entire family can enjoy.