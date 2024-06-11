NEWBERRY — When Newberry County Republican Party Chairman Alan Jenkins spoke before County Council last week, he came with a request — a request for residents to be able to decide whether or not they would want to see a change in Newberry County’s form of government.

Jenkin’s requested the question be drawn up in an ordinance and added to this year’s General Election ballot to let the residents decide if the change is what they would want to see moving forward.

This change, from County Administrator to County Manager, would require the auditor and treasurer positions for Newberry County to be appointed instead of elected. As a party, Jenkins said a petition drawn up revealed a broad interest throughout the County to make the change.

“I discovered the only qualification for County treasurer and auditor is to be 18 years of age and registered to vote. Our current County budget is more than $78 million. These positions hold significant responsibility over our county’s finances and should be filled by individuals with appropriate educational background and experience,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said in Greenwood County the treasurer position is only required to have a Bachelors degree in Business Administration or a related field. The current system, according to Jenkins, would leave room for unqualified individuals to manage public funds, which in turn could lead to mismanagement or misuse of funds.

“We need professionals who understand physical policy, budgeting processes and auditing standards – not just any registered voter who is 18 years of age. Let us advocate for change. Let us ensure that we entrust our county finances into capable hands and for making sure our County treasurer and auditor are hired positions with appropriate qualifications,” he said.

Jenkins added that requesting the change is not reactionary to the performance or service of Karen Lindler-Smith or Donna Lominack, Newberry County’s current auditor and treasurer, but rather protecting Newberry County and its future moving forward.

Lominack, for her part, did not understand why Jenkins and the Republican Party would want Newberry County to change their form of government. Lominack has run for office five times with opposition in her first time running. Each time, she was asked to switch parties to which she said, ‘What can you do for me that the Democratic Party can’t do?’

“I personally do not want to see the rights of the people be taken away be removing elected officials. What have I done since 2009 wrong to even make the Republican Party want this – except not change parties. I have collaborated closely with the Council, administrators and staff to make sure that Newberry County taxes were held at a minimum,” she said. “No one has called or visited my office pertaining to the petition that is going around stating the current system leaves room for unqualified individuals. I take great offense to this statement as I am the most qualified individual for the office.”

Lominack, however, said she is confident the residents of Newberry County would vote for the person who is qualified for the job as opposed to an unqualified candidate.

Lindler-Smith began working in the treasurer’s office in 1988 when she was hired by George Summer. Since being hired, she worked her way from the counter to serving as treasurer for Newberry County.

“I like being elected so I have a voice for the people. I enjoy working with people, I help with problems. I just take offense to them saying I’m not qualified and in my opinion a County Manager type of government would put more control than needed to one person. I go through County audits every year and we’ve not had a problem so like everybody else, if it isn’t broke don’t fix it,” Lindler-Smith said.

Other business:

Council approved a proclamation declaring June 19, 2024 Juneteenth in recognition of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

Council passed the third reading of an ordinance relating to the rezoning of an 11.70 acre parcel from General Commercial to Industrial.

Third reading was passed unanimously on an ordinance to provide appropriations for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2024 and ending June 30, 2025 for the Newberry County budget for County Ordinary purposes and for other County purposes for which the County may levy a tax and receive revenues; to provide for the levy of taxes on all taxable personal and real property in Newberry County for all county purposes, including sufficient tax to pay the principal and interest on outstanding indebtedness of Newberry County payable during the fiscal year; to provide for the expenditure of taxes and other revenues received by the county during the fiscal year and to provide for borrowing in anticipation of tax collections by the issuance of one or more tax anticipation notes, if necessary.

Council unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance to amend text to establish regulations for the issuance of permits for the keeping of chickens on a non-commercial basis on residential properties in Newberry County.During public comments, Michael Tumm spoke on the issue offering some recommendations to the ordinance, including chicken coops being required to have screening, the chicken coop being 75 feet away from environmental buffer and updating the standards for those who were grandfathered in and giving them adequate time to update the coops to the standards the County has determined in the ordinance. While the first reading passed, it was suggested to make the recommendations in the form of amendments during the second reading.

Councilman Carl Sease was nominated by Council to be appointed to the Central Midlands Council of Governments, filling Councilman Nick Shealy’s seat. The vote was unanimous.

A consideration of annual indexing of elected officials’ salaries was passed unanimously by Council.

