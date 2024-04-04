PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed a quartet of free agents on Monday to give the team needed depth along the defensive line and at several offensive skill positions.

The Steelers signed veteran defensive tackle Dean Lowry to a two-year deal. Lowry has spent seven of his eight seasons in the NFL with Green Bay.

Lowry, 29, has 15 1/2 sacks and five fumble recoveries in 120 games with the Packers and Minnesota Vikings. He joins a group that includes longtime captain Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton.

Pittsburgh and running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson agreed to a two-year deal. Patterson, whose nine kickoff returns for a touchdown are an NFL record, spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

A four-time All-Pro, Patterson gives the Steelers a veteran to help them adjust to the league’s new kickoff rules designed to produce more returns.

The Steelers signed wide receiver Quez Watkins to a one-year deal. Watkins, who spent his first four seasons in the NFL with Philadelphia, has 98 career receptions for 1,249 yards and six touchdowns.

Pittsburgh also signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year deal. Allen could have a chance to stick as the third-stringer behind Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.