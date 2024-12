LAURENS — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Jaeyeong Yoo, 23, with Kidnapping and Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree on Sunday, February 25, 2024. The SLED investigation was requested by the Presbyterian College Campus Police Department.

Yoo was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.