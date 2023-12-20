NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the individual who died in a pedestrian versus train incident that occurred in the Newberry area of Newberry County at approximately 3:30 P.M. on December 13, 2023.

According to Coroner Kneece, Mr. James T. Bookman, 42, of Prosperity was pronounced at the incident location.

Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with Newberry County Sheriff’s Department will continue to investigate the incident.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Bookman.