CLEARWATER, FL — Researchers with Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute (CMARI) have sighted the first North Atlantic right whale mom and calf pair of the 2023-2024 season off the coast of South Carolina. The mother, Juno (Catalog #1612), estimated to be over 38 years old, has successfully given birth to her 8th documented calf.

As November marks the beginning of the calving season, CMARI’s dedicated team takes to the skies to conduct aerial surveys, ensuring the continued protection of this majestic species. Last week they spotted seven right whales swimming off the coasts of North Carolina to Georgia.

While this sighting is highly anticipated and celebrated, researchers from around the world caution that despite a recent increase in their numbers, factors such as slow reproduction rate, entanglement in fishing gear, collisions with vessels, and other unidentified threats continue to pose significant challenges.

Currently it is estimated there are approximately 360 North Atlantic right whales remaining, scientifically known as Eubalaena glacialis, including fewer than 70 reproductively active females, further highlighting the urgent need for conservation efforts.

Calving season is an especially vulnerable period for right whales. To protect the species in their calving grounds and migratory route, Seasonal Management Areas have been designated off the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, starting in November. In these areas, vessels 65 feet and greater are required to maintain a speed of 10 knots or less to minimize the risk of collisions.

“It is extremely important through these seasonal management areas to provide a safe haven for mothers and calves in the only known calving ground for this species,” emphasized Dr. James “Buddy” Powell, Executive Director of CMARI. For half a century, the North Atlantic right whale has been protected as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

In their ongoing commitment to safeguarding the North Atlantic right whale, CMARI aerial teams collaborate with various organizations including NOAA Fisheries, Georgia DNR, South Carolina DNR, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command, U.S. Navy, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Together, they work tirelessly to mitigate ship collisions, monitor reproductive rates, provide crucial scientific data for marine decision-makers, assist in disentangling whales from fishing gear, locate carcasses for recovery and necropsies, and aid in genetic research.