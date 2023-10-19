COLUMBIA — New Morning, a South Carolina nonprofit organization, announced a new partnership with women’s health company Julie to increase access to free emergency contraception across the Palmetto State.

This mission-aligned partnership will provide individuals the opportunity to order Julie’s emergency contraceptive tablets – at no cost to order or ship – through New Morning’s No Drama website. The website provides information about all birth control methods and connects women with 150 partner clinics offering free and low-cost contraceptive services.

“Promoting emergency contraception is nothing new for us, but the current reproductive health policy environment has made it more urgent than ever for us to educate the public and ensure individuals’ access to birth control, including the morning-after pill,” said Bonnie Kapp, CEO of New Morning. “Through our partnership with Julie, thousands of South Carolinians will now be able to have emergency contraception on hand before they need it so they can avoid an unwanted pregnancy. We’re grateful to Julie for helping to empower more women and their partners to have control over their fertility and future.”

Launched in 2023, Julie’s one-for-one emergency contraception donation program is the first in the nation to donate one free emergency contraceptive to a person who needs it for every Julie purchased. So far, Julie has donated over 200,000 units to partners in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

“With a business model centered on normalizing sexual health, education and community and fighting misinformation and the unnecessary stigma and shame that has long been associated with emergency contraception, it made perfect sense to partner with Julie,” said Sarah Kelley, COO of New Morning. “Julie is joining New Morning in ensuring the women of South Carolina get emergency contraception – essential reproductive healthcare – into their hands in a simple and stress free way.”

“We would not be able to get Julie to people around the country without our extensive network of over 70 partners, including the dedicated team at New Morning, who are actively engaged in making the reproductive health landscape more equitable and accessible for all,” said Talia Halperin, Head of Impact & Innovation at Julie. “Teaming up with New Morning has opened the door for us to better serve South Carolinians, and we can not wait to see the continued impact across the state.”

New Morning advocates for equal access to quality reproductive healthcare, regardless of economic status. To uphold this principle, New Morning actively allocates annual contraceptive subsidies of approximately $3 million to its clinical partners within the reproductive health services network. This commitment guarantees that low-income women have unhindered access to the essential information and contraceptive services they require and deserve. Since launching its statewide contraceptive access program 2017, New Morning has served over 450,000 women and achieved a 44 percent reduction in unwanted births.

Julie’s morning after pill can also be purchased at CVS, Walmart and Target stores around the country, as well as directly through Julie’s website. For more information on where to find Julie, please visit juliecare.co.