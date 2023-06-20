Home News Newberry County Humane Society donates to NPD News Newberry County Humane Society donates to NPD June 20, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Newberry County Humane Society recently made a donation to assist the Newberry Police Department with purchasing K9 Kira’s ballistic vest. Courtesy photo The Newberry County Humane Society recently made a donation to assist the Newberry Police Department with purchasing K9 Kira’s ballistic vest. View Comments Newberry overcast clouds enter location 77.2 ° F 80.5 ° 73.6 ° 91 % 1.6mph 100 % Tue 77 ° Wed 71 ° Thu 76 ° Fri 83 ° Sat 87 °