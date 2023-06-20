The Newberry County Humane Society recently made a donation to assist the Newberry Police Department with purchasing K9 Kira’s ballistic vest. Courtesy photo

The Newberry County Humane Society recently made a donation to assist the Newberry Police Department with purchasing K9 Kira’s ballistic vest.

Courtesy photo

The Newberry County Humane Society recently made a donation to assist the Newberry Police Department with purchasing K9 Kira’s ballistic vest.