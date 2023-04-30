Coach Carlos Hernandez reads his letter from when he was a third grader at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School.

Students get a chance to see what was buried in the time capsule in 2007.

Jay Salter, who came up with the idea to bury a time capsule in 2007 when he was a student, spoke to the current students of Prosperity-Rikard.

PROSPERITY — Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School recently unearthed a time capsule from 2007 (buried during the school’s 10th anniversary) and in doing so, revealed memories from the not-so-distant past.

According to Principal April Peel, Prosperity-Rikard was opened in January 1997 and to celebrate that anniversary in 2007, student Jay Salter presented the idea to bury a time capsule.

“Mr. Lyden, our former principal, made Jay’s idea a reality,” Peel said. “The students and staff created and gathered items to put into the time capsule to be opened 15 years later. However, the 25th anniversary of Prosperity-Rikard and COVID-19 came at the same time, which halted the reveal as planned. Although we are behind, we are still excited to see what is in the time capsule.”

Salter was present during the unveiling ceremony and said he had forgotten what they put in the time capsule years ago.

“I’m reminded that we wrote our favorite memories of our time as students. At the time, I was on the Principal’s Cabinet, and I had the idea of celebrating the 10th birthday of Prosperity-Rikard by sealing away artifacts from that time,” he said.

While looking through the items placed in the time capsule and preparing for his presentation, Salter said one thought that came to mind was that it is not what we leave behind, but what they pass on to the next generation.

“(What we pass on) in our hopes and dreams and what we love, like and enjoyed about our time at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary. I hope you all are inspired by what you see here today and make your own memories and pass along what you have learned to your friends, family and eventually to those who come after,” Salter said.

During the unveiling of the time capsule, former students and faculty read their letters. One of those former students was Carlos Hernandez, who is now a coach at the school. His letter stated that his favorite memory was getting an award in second grade.

Peel also read her letter. In 2007 she was a kindergarten teacher, her letter talked about her time at the school. Tim Lyden, former principal, read his letter which spoke of the history of the school and what it looked like in 2007, including the fact they had 550 students. Other former students read their letters which shared memories of their time at the school.

Along with the memories, Peel said that the time capsule included newsletters, class lists, the parent-student handbook, a staff list, pictures of the staff, a stuffed animal of the school’s mascot, a copy of The State newspaper and clippings from The Newberry Observer.

This was not all that was revealed during the event, Peel announced that the school will bury a new time capsule this year to be opened in 2038.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.