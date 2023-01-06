NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council passed second and final reading of an ordinance to approve the revised by-laws of the Newberry Opera House Foundation.

The ordinance changes the executive director of the opera house from an employee of the City of Newberry to an employee of the Newberry Opera House Foundation, Mayor Foster Senn said.

Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson David DuBose.

Senn said that council pre-approves this ordinance, and that the foundation would give final approval. Their meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, at 4 p.m. at the office of Pope Parker Jenkins.

City Manager Matt DeWitt also provided council with an update on the impact of the recent cold weather, saying all-in-all the city was very fortunate.

The city responded to emergency calls for water shut offs over the weekend due to frozen or busted pipes on customer service lines caused by extreme cold weather. There were power outages primarily in the area around Main Street and Wilson Road and areas near Amelia Street and Clarkson Avenue due to strong winds and downed trees.

DeWitt said city teams were super responsive in poor conditions.

“We’re very proud of the work they’re doing,” he said. “Customers have been very appreciative as well.”

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.