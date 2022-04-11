NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry will once again host free family movies in the park in downtown Newberry this spring.

The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office will host Moonlight Movie Nights, the first being on Thursday, April 14.

The initial 2022 Moonlight Movie Night feature is Disney’s “Encanto.” The movie was chosen, in part; by their partners at Westview Behavioral Health Services and is sponsored in conjunction with a donation from the Children’s Trust of South Carolina.

All movies will begin approximately at dusk/sunset and will be shown in Memorial Park. Additionally, the screen for the movie night series in the park is the biggest yet at 26 feet, making the outdoor movie experience just that much more fun. Those attending are asked to bring their lawn chair or a blanket for seating.

Future movies will be determined by polls conducted on the City of Newberry Facebook page. Links to the polls can be found on the city’s official Facebook event page @Moonlight Movie Nights, on the City of Newberry’s web calendar, and on other City of Newberry social media pages. All voting will begin one month prior to each movie and end two weeks prior. See below for links and handles.

For more information contact the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism at (803) 321-1015 or visit www.cityofnewberry.com/events. Follow the City of Newberry on Facebook, www.facebook.com/cityofnewberry, on Twitter @CityofNewberry, and on Instagram @CityofNewberrySC.