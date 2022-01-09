NEWBERRY — The members of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, in Pomaria, recently donated snacks to all of the staff of Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

“They included a beautiful card thanking our staff for the amazing job they do daily and letting them know they are appreciated,” said Brenda Williams, director of the NCMH Foundation and marketing.

The snacks were distributed throughout the hospital along with a copy of the card.

“We sincerely appreciate the thoughtfulness of the members of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and their pastor, Reverend Darlene Kelley. The continued support from our community means so much and is very much appreciated,” Williams said.

