The number two story of 2021, Rep. Rick Martin indicted. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The number three story of 2021, WKDK 75-year history honored. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The number four story of 2021, Juneteenth celebration held in Newberry. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Now that 2021 is all but a memory, it is time to look back at the top 10 news stories here in Newberry County. Last year, the news cycle was heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year we saw more of an uptick in news, whether it was festivals, anniversaries or saying goodbye to familiar faces. This list will not include sports stories, that will be its own list.

Here are the top 10 news stories of 2021:

1. COVID-19 vaccine comes to South Carolina

Following the year that was 2020, in early 2021 we reported on Jan. 13, 2021, some good news, Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) announced that beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, any South Carolina resident aged 70 or older, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions, can begin scheduling their appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

This was of course not the only announcement; throughout the year it was reported when individuals could get the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for anyone five years of age and older.

2. Rep. Rick Martin indicted

As we reported in our print edition on Dec. 15, 2021, Rep. Rick Martin appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, where he plead not guilty to the charges of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Martin also requested a jury trial for both indictments.

In that article, we reported that Kinli Abee, assistant attorney general, provided further details to the charges.

Abee said that in Dec. 2019, officers responded to Martin’s home, due to an unrelated issue, as a result, all the children were removed from the home by the Department of Social Services. Then, on Dec. 6, 2019, according to Abee, Martin began making phone calls, one call to the director of DSS Michael Leach. She also says he made a call to the legislative liaison to the house of representatives and DSS.

Abee alleges that through the phone call with Leach, which she said was recorded, Martin threatened to cut the budget of DSS unless his children were returned that night. She further stated that Martin allegedly threatened Leach’s job.

She said that a phone call was made, and a voicemail was left to the legislative liaison, which Martin allegedly threatened to cut the budget of DSS if his children were not returned.

Abee continued by saying that once the children were removed, the Martin’s 16-year-old foster daughter disclosed he allegedly provided her with wine coolers, while Martin’s wife was away in New York.

Martin, who was first elected in 2016, was suspended by the Speaker of the House, James Lucas, on Dec. 10, following the announcement of the indictments.

3. WKDK 75-year history honored

As we reported on Nov. 2, 2021, the Newberry Museum celebrated 75-years of WKDK and the Coggins family with an exhibit. During the opening of the exhibit, many public officials and friends spoke about WKDK and its importance.

As said in the article by Sheridan Murray, executive director of the museum:

“When we decided to put together this exhibit, thing about it, it was very serendipitous that the exhibit overlapped with the 75-year anniversary,” said Sheridan Murray, executive director of the museum. “We knew it was a cause and organization and community-based station that is so important to us at the museum to do the station justice, with an exhibit. A lot of that, for me, was the direct involvement of volunteers like Heather Hawkins, Meg Muir, and Carole Murray, folks that had a vested interest in the well-being and celebration of this station. We could not have done it without their support.”

WKDK was recognized by representatives from the U.S. House of Representatives, the S.C. Senate and House, Newberry County Council, Newberry City Council and the South Carolina Broadcasters’ Association.

Todd Knight, Newberry College’s head football coach and friend of Coggins, also spoke during the event.

“When I came to town 19 years ago, I found out quickly if I wanted to hear a great variety of music and be well informed, I had to tune my radio to WKDK 1240. Heard a lot of great music, and every once in a while, a little Johnny Cash. I’m so well informed I don’t need to look at a menu when I go to a restaurant, I already know,” Knight said. “One day, a dream came true for me, I heard Jimmie say, ‘join us tonight for the Coach Todd Knight Show.’ We had the show right here on Main Street. A dream came true, and I got to be on WKDK with a legend.”

“WKDK: The Voice of Newberry County for 75 Years” will be on display until March 19, 2022, The Newberry Museum is located at 1300 Friend Street, in Newberry.

4. Juneteenth celebration held in Newberry

Newberry’s inaugural Juneteenth event took place on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in downtown Newberry. As we reported on June 16, 2021, according to History.com, Juneteenth (short for June Nineteenth) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.

The inception of the event was proposed in September 2020 by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and with the favor of the other members of council, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department has been working with a committee of seven local citizens to assist in coming up with a vision for the event.

Committee members include Holmes, Councilperson Carlton Kinard, Barbara Chapman, Margo Whitener, Shelia Brown, Tomekia Means and Michael Raiford. Together, the committee has met since January with Mary Alex Kopp, former city tourism and events manager.

The festival took place in Newberry with a march, proclamation, food, music, a talent show, a hoop contest and much more. Kopp estimated the final crowd total to be 5,000 visitors to downtown during the day.

5. Superintendent Jim Suber retires, Superintendent Alvin Pressley appointed

As we reported on March 31, 2021, School District of Newberry County Superintendent, Jim Suber Jr., announced that he would retire effective July 1, 2021. Suber informed the Newberry County School District Board of his retirement at their meeting on March 22. Over the course of his 41 years in the district, he has served as coach, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent.

On June 30, 2021, we reported at the Newberry County Board of Trustees voted to select Alvin Pressley as the school district’s next superintendent on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Pressley officially began as superintendent on July 1, 2021.

Pressley previously served as the director of secondary education for Lexington/Richland School District 5. Prior to this he served as an executive director of high schools, principal, assistant principal, dean of academics/assistant principal and a science teacher. He earned his Educational Specialist, Master of Education and Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of South Carolina.

6. Newberry County Administrator Wayne Adams steps down, new administrator appointed

As reported on March 17, 2021, Newberry County Administrator Wayne Adams requested that any further contract discussions be taken off the agenda for the March 17, 2021, meeting.

“I spoke with Wayne a few minutes ago and learned that he has asked for any further contract discussions to be taken off the agenda. Wayne has an attractive private sector offer that he will be pursuing in the next several weeks. This was never about him needing us to raise his income. He is a valued commodity in his own right. He’s been one of the most successful county administrators in our state over the past 26 years, and he will succeed in the private sector. Wayne will be with us until he begins his new job in mid-April,” said Newberry County Council Chairman Henry Livingston.

Adams said, “On April 12, I will have served 28 years in county government — nearly 26 of them continuously as a county administrator. This milestone allows me the flexibility to retire from county government and pursue other interests. April 12 will be my last day of employment with Newberry County, and it will be my last day as a county administrator.”

On Nov. 24, 2021, we reported that Newberry County Council voted to offer the position of county administrator to Christopher Inglese on Nov. 17, 2021, following executive session. Per county officials, Inglese has signed a contract and will begin at the start of the new year.

During that meeting, Livingston said the following of the new administrator, “Inglese has over 20 years of experience in public administration, urban planning and local governmental law and currently serves as director of planning and community development for the City of Georgetown.”

7. Chief Roy McClurkin retires, Kevin Goodman appointed

On March 31, 2021, we reported that after 37 years in law enforcement with the City of Newberry, Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin would retire.

Working in law enforcement was something McClurkin said he always wanted to do. After graduating from high school, he attended Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood, studying criminal justice. Having only been in school just over a year, McClurkin said the Newberry Police Department contacted PTC looking for an African American officer.

With a recommendation from his academic advisor, McClurkin said he filled out an application and was hired by the department in 1983 as a patrolman, later going back to school in 1995.

Rising through the ranks in the department, McClurkin was named corporal in 1987, sergeant in 1990 and lieutenant in 1991. In 2004, he began his work in investigations.

In 2014, he was named captain until he took over as police chief in 2015, following the departure of Dennis Brown.

On April 28, 2021, it was reported that Kevin Goodman was sworn as the new police chief for the City of Newberry.

Growing up in Pomaria, Goodman said it wasn’t until he was studying sociology at Newberry College, under Professor Joseph McDonald, that he became interested in a career in law enforcement. He said he found himself studying sociology and criminal justice, even when he didn’t have to.

After completing an internship with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Goodman found himself working with the Department of Juvenile Justice until he was hired by former Newberry Police Chief Jackie Swindler in 1995 as a patrolman. Moving through the ranks at the department, becoming patrol sergeant, juvenile crime prevention sergeant, lieutenant in investigations and lieutenant over investigations, Goodman was promoted to the position of captain in 2016.

8. Various homicides in the county

This year, The Newberry Observer reported on four cases involving homicide or suspicious death.

On June 30, 2021, it was reported that two parents were charged with homicide by child abuse, according to Sheriff Lee Foster.

On June 23, 2021, Sheriff Lee Foster and Coroner Laura Kneece announced the arrest of 18-year-old Brady Lynden Wearn and 17-year-old Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh, both of Duckbill Road, Prosperity, for homicide by child abuse and unlawful conduct toward a child, of their infant.

During the investigation, toxicology reports showed the infant had measurable levels of cocaine in the body, according to the release, further toxicology tests yielded amounts of cocaine in the feeding bottles. As a result of the investigation, both parents submitted to a drug screen, which tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana, per the release.

On Nov. 10, 2021, it was reported that the Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with Newberry County Sheriff’s Department were investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 540 Wren Road, Newberry, on November 7, 2021.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found two males deceased inside the home. SLED was called in to help process the crime scene of the suspicious deaths.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified R. Fabian Salas-Mejia, 30, and Constantino Sanchez, 23, of Newberry as the decedents in the incident.

This case is still under investigation.

As reported last week, and in today’s edition, Blaize Pedro Plaza, 19, of S.C. Highway 66, was arrested in Whitmire for the murder of Jamal Jermain Alston.

Also in today’s edition, Jerod Johnathan Blake, 38, of Kali Street, Newberry, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the death of Errick E. Walker, of Newberry County.

9. Newberry man guilty of shooting 7-year-old boy in domestic incident

As reported on Sept. 1, 2021, X’Zavier Sharif Davis, 28, of Newberry, was found guilty by a Newberry County jury of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection to the April 2019 shooting death of seven-year-old Iven Caldwell.

Circuit Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Davis to 35 years in prison on the murder charge, 20 years in prison on the assault charge, and five years in prison on the weapon charge. The sentences on the murder and assault charges will run concurrently. State law requires the sentence on the weapon charge to run consecutively.

In the early morning hours of April 20, 2019, Davis showed up drunk to the home of Indigo Penny, his estranged girlfriend and mother of his son. Davis broke a window on the door and entered the home. Upon entry, Davis began to threaten Penny causing Penny to take her three children and flee the residence through the back door. Davis followed and fired a revolver into the air multiple times. After returning into the residence to retrieve a second weapon, Davis then came out the front door and fired eight shots from a 9mm handgun into the car occupied by Penny and the three children as she attempted to flee out of the driveway to the home. One of the bullets struck Penny in the leg, while another struck seven-year-old Caldwell in the head, killing the child. The other two children, a three-year-old girl and 10-month-old boy, were spared being struck by the bullets.

10. Newberry College approved to offer graduate degrees

As reported on July 14, 2021, Newberry College officially announced that after almost a century, they will once again offer graduate degrees.

The first degree to be offered will be a Master of Science in organizational development and leadership. According to President Maurice Scherrens, Ph.D., the degree will be housed in the business department.

While the college will begin to offer graduate degrees, this does not mean that they will change their name. President Scherrens said they will remain Newberry College, as it is not required to change to a university.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.