NEWBERRY — To further recognize Hispanic Heritage Month, Mayor Foster Senn met with a group of Newberrians in front of City Hall Friday, Sept 24, to present a copy of the official City of Newberry proclamation marking September 15 to October 15, 2021, as National Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 in The City of Newberry.

The proclamation was originally approved at the Sept. 14 council meeting.

In full the proclamation reads:

“WHEREAS, the City of Newberry encourages and promotes strong and inclusive communities that recognize and celebrate efforts to bring people together for a greater good,

“WHEREAS, we commemorate the strong and visible roots of Hispanic and Latino heritage in the national, regional and local landscape of the nation,

“WHEREAS, September 15 to October 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month and in which many federal agencies, such as the Library of Congress, National Park Service and Smithsonian Institution, join in paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society,

“WHEREAS, the date September 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for the Latin American countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua and additionally Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and 18, respectively,

“WHEREAS, National Hispanic Heritage Month has been celebrated since 1989,

“WHEREAS, this year’s theme, “Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope” encourages us to reflect on the legacy of Hispanic people who have influenced our nation’s history and serve today as leaders in all aspects of our national life, from the Supreme Court and halls of Congress to boardrooms and Main Streets across the United States,

“WHEREAS, the Hispanic community in Newberry makes significant contributions to the cultural, educational, and economic vitality of Newberry,

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, Foster Senn, Mayor of the City of Newberry, do hereby declare we recognize September 15, 2021 through October 15, 2021 as “National Hispanic Heritage Month 2021” in recognition of the great contributions of Hispanic culture in our nation, state and community,

“DONE on this 14th day of September 2021.

“Signed Foster Senn Mayor.”

A copy of the proclamation has been translated into Spanish and will be available from The City of Newberry.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.