NEWBERRY COUNTY — The first day of classes Aug. 23 at Piedmont Technical College (PTC) brought the college’s campuses alive with hundreds of determined individuals who in their own right are rock stars within their own circles.

“It is great to see students so engaged and positive and ready to go right out of the gate,” said Amelia Shill Jackson, assistant director of enrollment advising at PTC. “Our staff was out in force to answer questions and help direct students to their campus destinations. Many students stopped to visit our information table, not because they were lost but because they just wanted to say hi and participate in our student life activity. It was an uplifting day, for sure.”

Staff and faculty welcomed students on the Newberry County Campus with a complimentary coffee kiosk, balloons, and colorful posters with messages of inspiration. At the McCormick County Campus, dual-enrolled students from McCormick Middle College arrived by bus to cheers and high-fives from faculty and staff.

In Greenwood, students discovered a refreshing new amenity in the newly opened Courtyard Café, which offers hot and cold Starbucks beverages as well as snacks and a generous menu of freshly prepared breakfast and lunch options. Judging by the enthusiastic patronage on view, the café was a big hit. Several students took time to mug for the camera at PTC’s photo booth.

“It was so much fun,” said Stephanie West, criminal justice major and presidential ambassador. “I liked expressing myself while representing my major. I already have a degree in human services from PTC, and this is the next step toward doing the victim’s advocate work I ultimately want to do.”

For those still interested in registering for fall classes, there’s still time to enroll. Late-term classes begin Sept. 29, 2021. For more information about how to enroll at PTC, visit www.ptc.edu/admissions.