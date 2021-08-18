Carjacking results in NCSO involved shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY — The Lexington County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating an in-the-line-of-duty shooting involving a Newberry County sheriff’s deputy at mile marker 91 of Interstate 26 East.

The incident began with an attempted carjacking in Laurens County around 5:30 p.m., according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post.

Per the post by the NCSO, a suspect attempted to steal the vehicle of a couple that had stopped to assist him. The suspect appeared to have been armed. The couple drove away before he could take control of the vehicle. The suspect then drove to the Newberry/Laurens County line on I-26, where he ran off the road and rolled his vehicle around 5:50 p.m.

The suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to carjack two vehicles that had stopped to assist him, according to the post. A third vehicle was successfully stolen and headed east on I-26. It was reported that the white male was armed. The calls to the Newberry County 911 Center said he was armed, varying witnesses stated it was a knife, a pair of scissors or a handgun.

Residents notified Newberry County 911 of the direction of travel and descriptions of the vehicle. A Newberry County sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle at mile marker 72 East I-26 and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect then began to evade the deputy, according to the post.

The pursuit continued on East I-26, with the suspect striking several vehicles, the post further stated. The pursuing deputies believed several of the strikes were intentional to prevent the pursuit. An assisting deputy attempted to stop the suspect and was intentionally struck by the suspect, driving the patrol vehicle into a guard rail.

The pursuit continued on I-26 with the suspect exiting at the 97/Peak exit and returning westbound on the interstate. The suspect exited at Chapin (exit 91) traveling through the parking lot of the Taco Bell. After striking cars and a trailer in the parking lot, he proceeded to the eastbound exit ramp in the opposite direction. At that point, a Newberry County sheriff’s deputy and a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper attempted to block him from entering the interstate in the wrong direction. The suspect rammed into the deputy’s vehicle, crossing the interstate, then striking a barrier, disabling the suspect vehicle, according to the post.

The suspect exited the vehicle and ignored commands of the officers, per the post. The officers attempted to deploy Tasers twice, but both deployments were unsuccessful. At that point, the suspect charged the officers and moved his hand toward the rear of his waist. The Newberry County Sheriff’s deputy fired, striking the suspect, the post stated.

Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the suspect as Phillip John Walden, 40, of Taylors. According to Fisher, Walden died at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

“This was an incredibly dangerous incident from start to finish,” according to Sheriff Lee Foster. “It was very obvious that he had no regard for human life and the law. Had they not stopped him, he was destined to harm someone more seriously than he did.”

The two deputies he hit were not injured and no one in the public was seriously injured.

“This is a very fluid situation and more facts will be forthcoming from (Lexington County) Coroner Fisher and SLED,” said Foster.

As per policy, SLED is investigating, and the deputy will be placed on administrative leave.