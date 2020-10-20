Suspect still sought by deputies

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for a suspect in a home invasion just outside of the City of Newberry, according to the NCSO.

The suspect fled in the victims’ car and was located just west of Silverstreet, the suspect fled into the fields and woods, according to the NCSO. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and deputies lost the trail in a heavily wooded area adjacent to the Saluda River, according to the NCSO. Deputies and SLED are still looking for the suspect and ask that anyone that may see him call 911.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’01-5’05” with salt and pepper hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket and a dark hat.

The attached photo was obtained from a convenience store that the suspect entered just prior to law enforcement contact, according to NCSO.

Anyone that recognizes this individual can call 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.