Newberry Ag Expo and Rodeo held with adjustments

NEWBERRY — The 2020 Newberry Ag Expo and Rodeo came riding into to town in early September to celebrate the county’s agricultural heritage.

The two-day event, that started September 11, was a scaled back version of previous year’s events. The planning committee in charge of the event made a number of changes to its setup and event space to allow for a safe environment for everyone. The committee implemented a number of these measures to address the spread of COVID-19.

Spectators were encouraged to bring their own face covering and seating, and to space apart from other groups to match guidelines. Hand washing and sanitizing stations were increased from previous years and placed throughout the grounds. The committee limited the number of vendors from previous years to allow for more space for spectators to spread out.

One of the largest cutbacks was the discontinuing of the kids-zone area that typically included inflatable slides, obstacle courses and a mechanical bull.

With all these changes, the major focus of each night was the rodeo event. The Ag Expo hosts two nights of South Carolina High School Rodeo Association events. These high school student athletes compete in a circuit throughout the year to earn points that go towards awards and scholarships through the association. The rodeo programming involved all the classic events including bronco riding, calf roping, goat tying, barrel racing, pole bending, steer wrestling and bull riding.

Between events, spectators were entertained by professional rodeo staff — including a clown. The staff helped to explain each event in which the cowboys and cowgirls were participating, as well as the history and heritage these events showcase.

The 2020 attendance numbers were lower than previous years, but this was expected to be the case. The committee was unsure if any spectators would be allowed or would show, so those that did choose to attend and support the athletes were appreciated. There was deliberate lack of marketing for this event, just so that the grounds would not have a flood of people and create an unhealthy environment.

With the low attendance numbers the committee was even more reliant and thankful for the sponsorships it received from local businesses in the community. Their support helped the committee to be able to put on the event and to make it successful. The committee was understanding of how the uncertain times would impact the support from local businesses, but was happy to see the prioritization and support from these partners to make this a successful event.

Money made from this event goes to support scholarships for high school students pursuing degrees related to agricultural studies, as well as fund agriculture-based education projects within the Newberry County School System.

While this year’s events were a change of pace, the committee is applying what it learned to future years. They are also working hard to provide a safe and enjoyable entertainment outlet for people in the community to support the agricultural heritage of Newberry County.