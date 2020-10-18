Newberry College to hold 8th Annual Dufford Diversity & Inclusion Week

NEWBERRY — Newberry College is set to hold its eighth Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week Oct. 19-22. The annual series will feature alumni, civil rights pioneers and opportunities for meaningful engagement.

“Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week is a tremendous opportunity to come together as a campus community, celebrate diversity, and provide tools to help create an environment of inclusivity and radical hospitality,” said Dr. Peggy Barnes-Winder, a 1986 Newberry College graduate and director of diversity education.

The annual series began in 2013 with the vision and generosity of Dr. William E. Dufford, class of 1949, who continues to sponsor the program. The retired educator made history in 1969 as the school administrator responsible for integrating the Sumter County school system, and he has been a lifelong civil rights and education advocate.

The 2020 program comprises the following events, all of which are free and open to the public. Face coverings are required at all events, and seating capacity has been limited to allow for adequate social distancing.

Oct. 19 – “Let Them Play!” The 1955 Cannon Street YMCA All-Stars. In the summer of 1955, all but one of South Carolina’s 61 chartered Little League programs in South Carolina were made up entirely of white players. The lone exception was the Cannon Street YMCA Little League from Charleston, whose “All-Star” team won city, district, state and regional titles when other, all-white teams organized boycotts and refused to play. This event welcomes three members of the 1955 state championship and Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame team. Newberry Opera House, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Tearing Down the Wall of Prejudice and Discrimination. “Tearing Down the Wall” is an interactive and educational experience that examines and tears down negative stereotypes about various groups of people, and helps participants become advocates in their communities. Hosted by the Social Justice Club and advisor Dr. Naomi Simmons. Center for Teacher Education, 1121 Speers Street, 12:30 and 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 – Wednesday Worship with Coach Jeremiah Jones, class of 1998. Tent outside Alumni Music Center, 9:55 a.m.

Oct. 21 – An Evening with Nancy Lou Anderson Glasgow, class of 1970. The Newberry native is the first African American graduate of Newberry College. Though some students and professors refused to associate with her, she found support in a “village of people” who helped her succeed at college in the Civil Rights Era. Center for Teacher Education, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 – The Color of Justice. The South Carolina Bar’s Color of Justice Committee presents a virtual panel discussion on non-traditional approaches to the law and the impact of law on daily life, particularly with regard to race. Hosted by the South Carolina Bar. Visit newberry.edu/Dufford for access to the virtual meeting at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit newberry.edu/Dufford.