Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic expands office

NEWBERRY — In 2017, Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic opened its doors in Newberry for the first time — now, three years later, they have expanded their operations.

“We started with about 1,800 square feet, we added another 900 — so we are at about 2,700 square feet,” said Dr. Wade Verch, board-certified chiropractic physician.

Verch said the majority of the work they did was with the 600 square foot therapy area they added — a space many will recall was once a hair salon.

“Really just added a lot of capability for us, it’s a lot more streamlined than we used to be,” Verch said. “We wanted people to feel a little less up close and personal with other people when they are doing their therapies.”

The expansion started the first week of November, with Jesse Baker of W.E. Baker and Sons — for which Verch said the work they did looks great. Prior to the start of the expansion, Verch said they started accumulating pieces of equipment.

“We ran into the fact space was extremely limited, we already started getting these products beforehand — immediately had some major growing pains,” he said. “That’s how we took on this project.”

So what are some of these new therapies? Verch said they have a knee program that is phenomenal, and they are seeing results with that. This program involves a combination of infrared, decompression and laser therapies, according to carolinawestclinic.com.

Verch said they also have been working with neuropathy treatments and what they have been doing is incredible. He added that they are also about to launch a weight loss program and will bring in top of the line technology in the near future.

One of the pieces of equipment patients will see involves spinal decompression, Verch said that is a big component of a couple of things they do.

“That is really a special unit, not only is it like traditional decompression where it stretches the lower back, opens up the disc spaces, but what this one also does is it will swing in one direction or the other, based on what the person is experiencing,” Verch said. “So, if we have a right sided sciatica patient, there is a right sided sciatica protocol in there. It will go the opposite direction of that nerve problem, open up the disc wedge, draw the disc material back in and severely decrease the irritation on that nerve.”

With the expansion, Verch said the biggest thing is it is a lot more comfortable for patients.

“Our capabilities have gone through the roof really in the the last six months, when we started taking on a lot of these other projects,” he said. “I do a lot of travelling, learning protocols from really successful doctors that are a helping a lot of people. We bring them (protocols) to Newberry — that has always been my goal, provide the best technology, the best programs for people, so we can get them better.”

Verch added that the whole expansion has been for the benefit of their patients.

“It helps us help you,” he said.

The expansion has also allowed Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic to have a dedicated laser room — in the old therapy room. This class four non-surgical therapeutic laser is what they will use on a lot of soft tissue injuries, according to Verch.

“Some things you can’t adjust away, that laser allows us to go over those problems,” he said.

Verch said they are now able to be more efficient, capable of seeing more people. However, he said what it really comes down to is being more efficient with the space.

Shelly Brandon, office manager, said the privacy walls in the therapy room have been a hit with the patients.

“Patients like the fact that now, instead of being in an open room, they are now lying here in privacy and actually are relaxed,” she said.

Verch added it is a relaxing environment, with soft music playing and people can’t see you while you are in there.

Other parts of the expansion included an office space in the back for the office manager, and a glass slider up front, with a side area where they can speak to patients privately.

Along with the new treatments, Carolina West (1112 Calhoun Street) continues to perform chiropractic correction of vertebral misalignments.

