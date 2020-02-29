MCHS remembers Phillip Woodruff

Courtesy of Newberry County Young Life Sixteen-year-old Phillip Woodruff will be remembered by MCHS students and staff as a kind hearted and well-liked young man who was always willing to help anybody in need. -

PROSPERITY — Kind hearted, well-liked and always willing to help somebody — those are just a few of the words Mid-Carolina High School Principal Ray Cooper used to describe 16-year-old Phillip Woodruff.

Woodruff was a sophomore at MCHS and was thought highly of by the students and staff at Mid-Carolina.

Cooper, who met with Woodruff’s family on Friday, said it is a tough time for the Rebel family.

“It’s a tough time for our students and our staff, especially a tough time for the family. I met with Phillips mother and family — she’s having a tough time, as to be expected,” he said. “Just a very tough time here at Mid-Carolina High School. Right now there’s a lot of students and staff that have heavy hearts and grieving hearts of a kid who was a friend to a whole lot of people here — so it’s going to take some time to heal.”

Friday morning, Mid-Carolina held a student-led prayer vigil in Woodruff’s memory. The media center, according to Cooper, will remain open to serve as a quiet space for students to mourn. Counselors will continue to be available for students to utilize, if needed.

Young Life Leader Cole Harper had many fond memories of Woodruff, who started attending Young Life last year.

“Ryan Monie (who graduated last year) started bringing him to club last year, and he became a fixture in our group. I remember when we filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes last semester, Phillip was so excited to give gifts to kids in need,” Harper said.

According to Harper, Woodruff also enjoyed playing pool, evening naming his cue Sylvia — which he brought with him on Monday’s to the clubhouse for all-area club.

“He also loved swimming, and I doubt two days went by in the summer when he wasn’t in the lake or a pool. He loved exploring in the woods and had an eye for beauty in nature. He was loved well by the other guys in our club. They were always willing to give him rides wherever he wanted to go, along with Will Morse (one of our leaders),” he said.

Harper added that although their hearts are hurting for Woodruff’s family, they take consolation knowing that he is with God.

“Phillip made it known at summer camp last year that he trusted Jesus as his Savior and Lord, who has given him eternal life and victory over death. While we miss him, we hope to see him again,” he said.

Woodruff passed away Thursday morning after being struck by a train in the 6500 block of S.C. 76, Prosperity area of Newberry County, according to Coroner Laura Kneece.

Kneece said an autopsy, performed by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Kelly Rose, determined that Woodruff died due to blunt force injuries. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Kneece added that there is evidence Woodruff had headphones in at the time of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department and CSX Transportation.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

