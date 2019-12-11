NEWBERRY COUNTY — During the investigation into yesterday’s attempted robbery on S.C. 34, deputies approached a mobile home on Skating Rink Loop.

As they were approaching the residence, two suspects matching the descriptions of the persons allegedly involved ran out the back door, according to a release from NCSO. Bloodhounds and a helicopter from SLED came to assist in the search, along with officers from DNR and S.C. Highway Patrol. The trail led to an area in the nearby White’s Mobile Home Park and was lost, according to the release.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence on Skating Rink Loop and located marijuana, paraphernalia used in the distribution of marijuana, and other evidence that possibly links the suspects to the S.C. 34 incident, according to the release. Two females located at the residence denied any knowledge of the identity of the two males, according to the release. Also located at the trailer was a small child. Both females were arrested.

Arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and child endangerment were:

Aleera Diajanna Praylow, 20, of 128 Skating Rink Loop, Newberry.

Diamonra Nygeria Robinson 18, 199 Lynn Lane, Newberry.

Sheriff Lee Foster believes the two suspects have fled the area and everyone can return to their normal business. He said the investigation continues, but any active tracking has been discontinued.

