Giving back through Salkehatchie

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The annual Salkehatchie Summer Service has returned for another week of providing assistance and making repairs to homes in Newberry County.

This year, participants are grabbing tools and heading out to eight different homes in Newberry, Little Mountain, Prosperity and Whitmire.

Gary Graham, director of Salkehatchie Summer Service, said this year they have a total of 116 campers, which is around the same number of last year.

While at the homes, campers will be working on a number of projects from roofing work to adding heat to some homes.

“Air conditioning is unfortunately a luxury so our goal as part of our camp is to make the home safe, warm and dry, we can’t always provide AC, but heat is certainly a necessity. So we keep those things in mind as we do our work just because we can’t do everything, but we sure try our best,” Graham said. “In all the years I’ve been doing this, when I’ve been working on houses, a lot of the folks don’t miss the air, they’re used to not having air conditioning.”

One important component to Salkehatchie Summer Service is the worship aspect.

Joyce Barrow, director of Salkehatchie Summer Service (also Worship Coordinator), said while the camp usually has a theme, this year a theme did not come together.

“It’s traditional that Wednesday night is Talent Night, Thursday is what we call Cross Night, and Friday night is Kids Night. They bring objects or something that jumped out at them this week that might have had a hidden meaning or what they thought of when they picked it up and shared those thoughts and their experiences during the week,” she said.

On Saturday, the week will conclude with closing Communion.

“Worship is a large part of what we do, we spend the majority of the day working. If you talk to any of the kids and you just bring up the worship services in the evenings I guarantee that they will tell you they get a lot out of that. It’s just a time to sit and reflect and find a little quietness in a chaotic day,” Graham said.

Barrow added that this year they have an impressive group of youths who are taking the time to serve their communities.

“Sometimes our young people don’t get enough credit for good things, this is an impressive group of young people. They come when they’re 14, it’s sweaty, dirty — things they normally don’t like and then they come back next year,” she said.

It is too late to participate in Salkehatchie this year, but those interested are encouraged to register for next year. Graham suggested to register early as spots for the Newberry camp fill up quickly.

Registration usually begins around February and March (sometimes earlier or later) and you have to be at least 14 years old to participate.

To read more about Salkehatchie, visit www.salkehatchie.org or reach out on Facebook (Salkehatchie Summer Service (Newberry, S.C.)).

Graham and Barrow also expressed their appreciation for the support from local businesses, vendors and local church groups who have provided meals or simply prayed for the group.

Campers were sent to eight different homes in Newberry County to help make much needed repairs to homes such as building a new set of steps at a home in Newberry. In Prosperity, a group of campers work on making repairs to the front of a home. Not all repairs took place outside. In this home in Newberry, campers work to take down wallpaper. Once the wallpaper is removed, the campers will give the wall a fresh coat of paint.

