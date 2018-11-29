NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority Board of Directors recognized Bobby Harrison and Steven Hendrix for their respective years of service to NCWSA.

Harrison was recognized for 20 years of service as a wastewater supervisor. Harrison was born and raised in Winnsboro where he and his wife Yvette currently reside. Altogether, Harrison has 26 plus years of experience in wastewater, working previously at the Town of Winnsboro in Wastewater Treatment Collection before joining NCWSA Wastewater Treatment/Wastewater Collection. Harrison holds a “B” Biological Wastewater Treatment License.

“Great employee, extremely reliable and extremely knowledgeable and we are proud to present him with his 20 year plaque,” said NCWSA manager Brent Richardson.

Hendrix was recognized by the Board for five years of service as a water distribution supervisor. Harrison was born and raised in Newberry where he and his wife Shannon and children Dustin and Marie reside. Hendrix has 18 plus years of experience in water/wastewater. He previously worked at the City of Newberry in Water Distribution/Wastewater Collection/Wastewater Treatment before joining NCWSA Water Distribution/Wastewater Collection. He holds an “A” Water Distribution License/ “A” Wastewater Collection License and “D” Biological Wastewater Treatment License.

“Very valuable employee, he’s very motivated, keeps our work moving and I appreciate everything you do. He’s very motivated and highly trained, too,” Richardson said.

In other business, Richardson reported bids were opened on November 20 for the Pioneer Tank Project to raise the tank 13 feet. A preconstruction conference will be held in January 2019 and construction will be initiated in February for an anticipated completion date of June 2019.

Richardson also presented the Construction and Operation Report to the Board.

The Lake Murray Water Treatment Plant is running well with Finished Pump Number One back in service. Raw Water Pump Number One is scheduled to be removed and rebuilt this winter.

He reported a normal month for water distribution with three reported line breaks at Highway 395, Lake Road and State Park Road. Eight new water services were installed.

At Cannons Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility, operators are feeding potassium permanganate in the wastewater collection system and at the influence bar screen to reduce odors. In addition, deodorant blocks were installed at several wetwells on the WWTP site.

Pump station repairs include: Jalapa Road, Hollands Landing and Beaufort Shores. Five new sewer services were installed.

Richardson also informed the Board that the Authority will be closing on the USDA loan for the Newberry Shores/Bedford Way Flow Diverson project on December 3. The anticipated completion date is January 2019.

NCWSA Assistant Manager Daniel Quattlebaum presented the Board with the Financial Report for the month.

Water revenue came in at $269,433 against a water expense of $236,954 for a positive result of $32,479. On the sewer side, Quattlebaum reported sewer revenue at $83,545 against a sewer expense of $92,616 for a loss of $9,071 for the month. There were no noteworthy items in the financial report for the month.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@www.newberryobserver.com