Vereatha Toland (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Tammy Magnum (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Willie Graham (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Frances Nelson (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Jacqueline Glasgow (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Bobbie Nelson (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Willie Pearl Gallman (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Lawrence Franklin (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

David Haskell (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with Peggy Winder. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Doretha Simpson (left) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Ernestine Ratliffe (left) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Lemont Glasgow (left) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with John Glasgow. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Denise Reid (center-right) was recognized for donations she and Michael Reid (not pictured) have made to The Living Hope Foundation. Left to right: John Lesaine, John Glasgow, Reid and Peggy Winder. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Lillie Mae Bates (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer