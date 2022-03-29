Vereatha Toland (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Tammy Magnum (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Willie Graham (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Frances Nelson (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Jacqueline Glasgow (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Bobbie Nelson (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Willie Pearl Gallman (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Lawrence Franklin (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
David Haskell (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with Peggy Winder.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Doretha Simpson (left) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Ernestine Ratliffe (left) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Lemont Glasgow (left) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with John Glasgow.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Denise Reid (center-right) was recognized for donations she and Michael Reid (not pictured) have made to The Living Hope Foundation. Left to right: John Lesaine, John Glasgow, Reid and Peggy Winder.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Lillie Mae Bates (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Charles Glasgow (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
❮
❯
NEWBERRY — The Living Hope Foundation honors their volunteers at a banquet dinner, annually. Last fall, the foundation honored those pictured and many more at a celebration held at Newberry College’s Center for Teacher Education.
To find out more about The Living Hope Foundation, check them out on
Facebook.