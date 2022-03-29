Carlton Kinard (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

<p>Vereatha Toland (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Tammy Magnum (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Willie Graham (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Frances Nelson (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Jacqueline Glasgow (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Bobbie Nelson (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Willie Pearl Gallman (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Lawrence Franklin (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>David Haskell (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with Peggy Winder.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Doretha Simpson (left) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Ernestine Ratliffe (left) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Lemont Glasgow (left) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with John Glasgow.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Denise Reid (center-right) was recognized for donations she and Michael Reid (not pictured) have made to The Living Hope Foundation. Left to right: John Lesaine, John Glasgow, Reid and Peggy Winder.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Lillie Mae Bates (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. She is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Charles Glasgow (center) was honored for volunteerism with The Living Hope Foundation. He is pictured with Peggy Winder and John Leasine.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

NEWBERRY — The Living Hope Foundation honors their volunteers at a banquet dinner, annually. Last fall, the foundation honored those pictured and many more at a celebration held at Newberry College’s Center for Teacher Education.

To find out more about The Living Hope Foundation, check them out on Facebook.