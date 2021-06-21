NAC presents Aunt Pearlie Sue

Newberry — Master storyteller, educator, and performer, Anita Singleton-Prather will entertain and educate the residents of Newberry about Gullah culture in South Carolina through her character, Aunt Pearlie Sue, on Wednesday, June 23 at the Newberry Opera House, 1227 McKibben Street.

Inspired by her grandmother’s heritage, Singleton-Prather has performed in character at the White House, the Beaufort Gullah Festival, and has appeared on numerous SCETV educational documentaries. Additionally, she wrote and co-produced “Tales from the Land of Gullah” and “Circle Unbroken: Gullah Journey from Africa to America” broadcast nationwide on PBS.

Aunt Pearlie Sue will tell the Gullah story of how Gumbo came to be. Through this entertaining and fun performance, the audience will learn that the story of gumbo goes beyond the delicious food to a life lesson for us all.

Her performance is made possible by Newberry Arts Center and a grant from SouthArts to CREATE Newberry, Inc., a 501(c)(3) formed to support the programming, growth, and sustainability of Newberry Arts Center for the good of the community. Through performances, workshops, classes, and events, CREATE strives to strengthen the community at large and promote cultural understanding while engaging everyone in enriching art experiences. The mission of SouthArts is advancing Southern vitality through the arts.

This event is free to the public and will start at 12:30 p.m. at the Newberry Opera House (1201 McKibben Street, Newberry). Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. No tickets are necessary. Seating will be on a first come first serve basis.

In addition to her performance, Aunt Pearlie Sue will be assisting with art projects for both morning and afternoon sessions of art camp at NAC. Parents are invited to visit the website to register their children for summer art camp at NAC.

Go to www.newberryartscenter.com for more information or you can contact The Newberry Arts Center by email at arts@cityofnewberry.com or by calling 803-321-1022.