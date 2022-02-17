NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (9-1, 0-1 SAC) defeated the Tigers of Benedict College (1-3) in dominant fashion with a 7-0 sweep.

The ladies got off to a strong start in doubles play as Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) and Madison Conwell (West Columbia) earned a dominant victory at No. 3 doubles 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) were able to secure the doubles point with a 6-1 victory of their own. Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) and Judit Gonzalez Agud (Barcelona, Spain) were not far behind, claiming No. 1 doubles without conceding a single game, 6-0.

In singles, Harfield was able to bring the Wolves to a 2-0 lead after her opponent retired in the second set. Rebecca Gibbons (Rock Hill) wasted no time taking advantage of her opportunity at No. 6 singles, claiming a 6-0, 6-3 win that left Newberry one victory away from clinching the match. Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) answered the call with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles. With the match in hand, Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) continued the showing of dominance with a 6-2, 6-0 victory of her own at the No. 1 singles position. Singh and Conwell each played 8-game pro sets instead of full matches due to the match being decided prior to their start time, and they came away with victories by respective scores of 8-2 and 8-1, securing the sweep over Benedict.