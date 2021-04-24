NEWBERRY — Newberry College men’s basketball is hosting two camps in the summer of 2021.

The Individual Camp begins June 21 and ends June 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Camp is open for players ages eight to rising senior. Campers will get detailed instruction from the Newberry College coaching staff along with current and former Newberry College men’s basketball players. Campers will learn basic fundamentals that are taught to Newberry men’s players during the season. They also will receive detailed instruction about on the court application of shooting, offensive moves with the ball, footwork without the ball, passing, and defense. Every Camper will receive a camp t-shirt.

The price is $125 per camper, but group rates are available. Signing up with four or more campers gets campers $20 off. The team store will be open before camp and during camp. There will be snacks, candy, Gatorade, and official Newberry basketball gear on sale, as well. All campers will be served lunch each day.

Newberry’s Elite Camp will be held on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Camp sessions will feature a campus tour, drills and techniques that Head Coach Jason Taylor and his staff use to prepare their players for competition. Elite Camp is offered to rising 9th-12th graders and is designed for players who are serious about playing collegiate basketball. It is often difficult to see every prospect during the short AAU evaluation period, and this camp will provide an excellent opportunity to get individual attention and instruction by the entire Newberry College Coaching Staff. Lunch and a camp t-shirt will be included in the $75 camp cost.

Contact Coach Taylor or Assistant Coach Bernie Coaxum for more information.

Coach Taylor: 803-321-5153 ; jason.taylor@newberry.edu

Coach Coaxum: bernie.coaxum@newberry.edu