NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim of a single vehicle collision that took place on Friday, June 10.

Kneece identified Malcolm “Steve” Millwood, 76, of Whitmire as the decedent in the collision.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, with the S.C. Highway Patrol, the collision took place at approximately 12:41 p.m. on U.S. Highway 176 near Big Pine Road in the Pomaria area of Newberry County.

Per Miller, Millwood was the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet pickup traveling west on 176, he traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

According to Kneece, an autopsy showed that Millwood suffered blunt force injuries due to the collision. Millwood was wearing his seat belt, per Kneece.

This incident remains under the investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

