NEWBERRY — Get ready for a fun filled and packed First Friday Main Street Shop and Dine Night in downtown Newberry.

The April 1 event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. will feature a Wine Walk organized by the Newberry Downtown Development Association. Live music will be presented by Newberry Opera House’s Newberry Arts for All, featuring the band Bomb Shell Stripped starting at 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in front of Community Hall. Various vendors will be on Main Street in addition to Main Street shops and restaurants. Pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop, and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street for this event on the first Friday of the month.

The April event is coinciding with downtown retailers’ Spring Open House. Visitors are encouraged to contact any restaurant or business they wish to visit prior to their arrival to make reservations for outdoor dining and share their excitement for sidewalk shopping with retailers.

Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. All cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m. to ensure pedestrian safety. Blocking the road from vehicular traffic allows businesses to take advantage of the extended outdoor space in the downtown district to alleviate customer concerns surrounding crowded indoor areas. The City of Newberry plans to continue the downtown promotion through the remainder of the 2022 calendar year, on the first Friday of each month.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).