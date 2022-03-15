NEWBERRY — Newberry Hospital announced it has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital.

Newberry Hospital has been designated in the top 100 since The Chartis Center first announced The Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in 2016. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.

“Despite unprecedented adversity, rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the highpoints of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”

Over the course of the last 12 years, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Receiving this recognition for seven years in a row, is a true indicator of the dedication and long term commitment our staff and physicians have to provide exceptional healthcare to our community. Receiving this recognition is especially rewarding given the circumstances of the pandemic,” Newberry Hospitals’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bruce Baldwin said.