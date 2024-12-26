HOROSCOPES

ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20

It’s easy for your mind to wander and get caught daydreaming, Aries. You could be feeling a little restless and in need of a change. A vacation or a night with friends may just do it.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, even if you are trying to save money, this week some situations will arise that will require you to open your wallet. This is why you have an emergency fund.

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, sometimes people do not know which side of you they might encounter and might keep you at arms’ length as a result. Try to be more open this week.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22

Exciting things are on the horizon, Cancer. This might be something you have been anticipating for some time.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, this week you might need to stick up for someone or fight for a cause you believe in, even if it adversely affects your popularity. Stand your ground in these situations.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you might want to swallow your pride and ask for help rather than trying to do everything on your own. Going it alone hasn’t helped you in the past, so why should it now?

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23

Someone steps in and helps you along at work, Libra. Instead of feeling he or she took liberties, thank this person for giving you the extra boost you likely needed at the time.

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, try to look at a situation from a new angle and then you might get some of the answers you desire this week. Is someone acting out of character?

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21

Learn how to deal with conflict in a productive way, Sagittarius. Then you won’t get bogged down by others when they are going head-to-head. Aries might play a role this week.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20

This week you may find that all of your efforts to build up to a pinnacle moment perhaps didn’t give you the feelings you desired. Try getting back to basics.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, something that has been stretching on for quite some time finally gets finished, giving you the closure you need. Share the news slowly with others.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, if what you are doing right now is giving you gratification, you might not need to make many big changes in the weeks to come.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

DECEMBER 22

Ralph Fiennes, Actor (62)

DECEMBER 23

Dev Hynes, Singer (39)

DECEMBER 24

Louis Tomlinson, Singer (33)

DECEMBER 25

Sissy Spacek, Actress (75)

DECEMBER 26

Jared Leto, Actor (53)

DECEMBER 27

Walker Hayes, Singer (45)

DECEMBER 28

John Legend, Singer (46)