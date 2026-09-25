Newberry County Touchdown hosts first meeting of 2026

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club hosted their first meeting of the 2026 season on Monday, Sept. 14 at Central United Methodist Church. The first meeting honored the high school and college student-athletes in Newberry County for the first month of the season. Also, Newberry College football head coach Todd Knight was the guest speaker and as always he delivered a great speech filled with jokes, passion and wisdom.
September Players of the Month:
Mid-Carolina (4-0)
Davis Ruff- Offense
Cash Knight- Defense
Ryker Woolstenhulme
Next game: 09/25 vs Brookland-Cayce
Newberry High School (1-2)
Sincere Glymph- Offense
Caleb Johnson- Defense
Eric Rubio- Special Teams
Next game: 09/18 @ Fairfield Central
Whitmire (2-2)
Landon Wulf- Offense
Gabe Martin- Defense
Ashton Alexander- Special Teams
Next game: 09/25 vs Great Falls
Newberry College (1-1)
Tyleke Mathis- Offense
Mikey Blandin- Defense
Santory Jones- Special Teams
Next game: 09/18 @ Wingate