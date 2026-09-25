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Newberry County Touchdown hosts first meeting of 2026

By Greg Hollis [email protected]
in
Greg Hollis | ghollis@newberryobserver.com

Greg Hollis | [email protected]

Greg Hollis | ghollis@newberryobserver.com

Greg Hollis | [email protected]

Greg Hollis | ghollis@newberryobserver.com

Greg Hollis | [email protected]

Courtesy of Newbery County Touchdown Club

Courtesy of Newbery County Touchdown Club

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club hosted their first meeting of the 2026 season on Monday, Sept. 14 at Central United Methodist Church. The first meeting honored the high school and college student-athletes in Newberry County for the first month of the season. Also, Newberry College football head coach Todd Knight was the guest speaker and as always he delivered a great speech filled with jokes, passion and wisdom.

September Players of the Month:

Mid-Carolina (4-0)

Davis Ruff- Offense

Cash Knight- Defense

Ryker Woolstenhulme

Next game: 09/25 vs Brookland-Cayce

Newberry High School (1-2)

Sincere Glymph- Offense

Caleb Johnson- Defense

Eric Rubio- Special Teams

Next game: 09/18 @ Fairfield Central

Whitmire (2-2)

Landon Wulf- Offense

Gabe Martin- Defense

Ashton Alexander- Special Teams

Next game: 09/25 vs Great Falls

Newberry College (1-1)

Tyleke Mathis- Offense

Mikey Blandin- Defense

Santory Jones- Special Teams

Next game: 09/18 @ Wingate

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3119 or on X @TheNBOnews