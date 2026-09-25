Newberry Academy steamroll King’s Academy to remain undefeated

NEWBERRY — The Eagles are off to a historic start to their 2026 season and picked up another win on Monday evening to remain undefeated on the season. Newberry Academy(3-0, 2-0 SCISA) defeated King’s Academy(0-2) 40-6 on Monday, Sept. 14th at home to continue their great start to the season.

The Eagles had to wait an extra three days to play their week three game due to Friday’s game being postponed for bad weather. No worries though because the extra wait couldn’t slow down Newberry Academy’s explosive offense.

The home team got off to a slow start in the opening quarter against the Lions in Monday’s contest, but they eventually got things on the right track. Newberry Academy fumbled on the first play of the drive but were able to quickly recover. The offense couldn’t get on track after the fumble and they were forced to punt. The defense got off to a bad start as well and committed an off sides penalty on their first defensive snap of the game.

They would eventually get things together and stop the Lions’ offense on their first drive. The Eagles’ offense would have a rocky start to their second offensive drive of the game as well by having back-to-back false starts. Ward Chocklett would eventually settle the offense down and make the first big play of the game by taking the quarterback keeper 69-yards for a touchdown. The Eagles would take a 6-0 lead after failing on the two-point conversion attempt.

The defense would keep the momentum on the Eagles side and freshman defensive end Corban Caudill would make his impact felt with a sack on third down to end the Lions second offensive drive of the game.

Freshman wide receiver and defensive back Hudson Long would keep things rolling for the Eagles by taking a punt return 58-yards for the touchdown to extend their lead to 12-0 late in the first quarter.

The Lions offensive struggles would continue in the early parts of the second quarter and the Eagles would keep on rolling. Junior running back Javon Conway would continue his dominate start to the season by breaking a long 68-yard run for a touchdown to give the home team a 19-0 lead after the made extra point.

King’s Academy would show some fight and immediately respond on their next offensive drive. They connected on a long touchdown reception to cut the deficit down and make it a 19-6 ball game.

The visiting team would try to keep the momentum going by getting a big turnover. Chocklett dropped back to deliver a throw across the middle as he was rolling out and a Lions’ defender would intercept the pass. The Eagles’ defense would make a stand themselves and shift the momentum back to their sidelines. Asher Stephens would step in front of a pass to get the interception.

Newberry Academy’s offense would add another score as time expired in the first half with their two-minute attack. Conway would take a screen pass 45-yards for a touchdown. They would convert the two-point attempt and take a 27-6 lead into halftime.

The third quarter was a defensive battle for both teams and the score would remain 27-6 heading into the final quarter. the Eagles would add another two scores to the scoreboard in the fourth quarter to close out the game and keep their undefeated record.

Newberry Academy will have a short week as they turn around to face Wardlaw Academy on the road on Friday, Sept. 18th.