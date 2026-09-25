Bulldogs suffer third consecutive loss

NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs have dropped their third consecutive game after falling on the road last Friday. Newberry(1-3) fell 34-17 to Fairfield Central(5-0) on Friday, Sept. 18.

Newberry enjoyed a much needed bye week the previous Friday and returned back to action on Friday night to take on Fairfield Central on the road. The Griffins were undefeated entering the game and the Bulldogs were coming off back-to-back losses before their bye week.

The Bulldogs’ defense struggled to contain Kenyan Douglass in the early parts of the first half and he was able to break a 55-yard run to put the Griffins up 7-0 early in the first quarter. Newberry were able to settle things on defense but still trailed going into the second quarter.

The Griffins would have another big explosive play when Kamari Jones found Scott Young for a 88-yard touchdown reception to give them a 14-0 lead. Newberry’s offense would manage to drive down the field and get a field goal to cut into the deficit.

Fairfield Central would find Young again for another touchdown through the air to extend their lead to 21-3 right before halftime.

The Bulldogs would show some fight in the second half by putting together two scoring drives to cut into their deficit but it would not be enough. Their defense couldn’t slow down the Griffins’ high powered offensive attack and they would hand the Bulldogs their third consecutive loss.

Newberry will try to end their losing streak this Friday, Sept. 25th against Powdersville at home for Homecoming.