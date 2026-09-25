Eagles’ defense dominates in 41-14 win over Wardlaw

JOHNSTON, S.C. — The Eagles dream season continues as they remain undefeated and knock off another opponent for the first time this century. Newberry Academy(4-0) defeated Wardlaw Academy(2-2) 41-14 on Friday, Sept. 18th to remain undefeated in 2026.

The Eagles haven’t beat the Patriots since they started football back at Newberry Academy in 2013 but they were looking to change that last Friday. Newberry Academy got off to another good start and didn’t look back. They jumped out to an early lead and led 19-6 at halftime.

Newberry Academy scored another three touchdowns in the second half to cap off a 41-14 win. Javon Conway had 20 carries for 182 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. The junior also added 17 tackles and a pass breakup on defense.

Freshman sensation Corban Caudill had another monster night on the defensive line for the Eagles. He was to record seven tackles, two tackles for loss and scored a defensive touchdown with a 80-yard fumble recovery. Hudson Long and Ayden Brown both had two interceptions each. Brown also added a defensive score with a pick six for a touchdown.

Freshman Harlan Thrower recorded 12 tackles and caused the fumble that led to the score.

Newberry Academy will return home this Friday, Sept. 25th to face Community Christian Academy for Homecoming.