Rebels keep on rolling to remain undefeated with another shutout win

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Rebels keep on rolling and piling up the wins to start the season. Mid-Carolina(4-0) remains undefeated after dominating North Central(1-3) with a 48-0 win on the road on Friday, Sept. 11th to extend their win streak to four games.

The Rebels are off to one of the best starts in program history and their offense is running up the scoreboard in the process. Mid-Carolina got off to strong start in this game and didn’t look back. The Rebels held a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and extended their lead in the second quarter with a huge offensive explosion.

Mid-Carolina scored 27 points in the second quarter and continued to dominate on defense as well. They took a 41-0 lead into halftime and finished strong in the second half. The Rebels have now put together back-to-back shutout games.

Senior quarterback Davis Ruff went 10-of-14 passing with 165 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Senior running back Wyatt Mazza had 54 total yards, 34 rushing and 20 receiving, and two total touchdowns, one rushing and receiving.

Akai Williams had a nice bounce back game with a team-high 131 rushing yards on just seven carries and one rushing touchdown. Ryker Woolstenhulme also had another good game with 86 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Kayden Trappier had a team-high 94 receiving yards and a touchdown reception. Cash Knight also added 32 receiving yards with a one receiving touchdown.

Mid-Carolina will have the week off, and will be back in action at home against Brookland-Cayce at home on Friday, Sept. 25 for Homecoming.