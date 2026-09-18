Hopp scores four touchdowns to lead Whitmire in shutout win over Ware Shoals

WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Wolverines have a huge bounce back game in week four of the regular season to get back to .500 on the season. Whitmire(2-2) dominates Ware Shoals(1-3) with a 44-0 shutout win at home on Friday, Sept. 11th.

It was another Friday night lights game that was delayed due to the weather, but it was well worth the wait for Whitmire fans. The home team dominated from start to finish in this game. Whitmire jumped out to an early 16-0 lead and would take that lead into the second quarter.

Whitmire would put the game away in the second quarter with a 22 point explosion to give themselves a 38-0 lead into halftime and would continue to dominate on defense in the second half.

The Wolverines rushed for 308 yards total in this game and held Ware Shoals to just 109 total yards on offense. Kingston Green had 12 carries and rushed for 80 yards. Ayden Hopp had a huge day on the ground with a team-high of 127 rushing yards on 11 attempts and three rushing touchdowns. Ashton Alexander added 50 rushing yards.

The air attack wasn’t needed much in this game, but senior quarterback Kaden Malpass did manage to go two-of-four passing with 81 passing yards and hooked up Hopp for 42-yard passing touchdown.

The Wolverines’ defense also did their part with 17 tackles for loss, four sacks and had three turnovers on the night. Junior defensive back Demarcus Reed was able to get one of those three turnovers with an interception. Junior defensive lineman Ethan Cavinder and sophomore Jordan Ammonds each had four tackles for loss to combine for eight total.

Whitmire will be idle this week, and then will be back at home on Friday, Sept. 25 to face Great Falls on Homecoming.