Newberry College triathlon place sixth at Buccaneer Collegiate Cup

JOHNSON CITY, TN— The Newberry Wolves opened competition at the Buccaneer Collegiate Cup, finishing sixth overall with 91 team points.

Newberry was led by Kayleigh Geel, who finished 25th overall with a time of 33:54.89. Geel’s performance gave the Wolves a strong start and helped lead the team in the season-opening competition.

Anna Laskodi followed closely behind, placing 29th with a time of 36:22.14. Laskodi’s performance added another valuable result for Newberry as the Wolves continued to compete throughout the field.

Daritzamar Estrada Flores finished in 38:43.03. Rounding out the Newberry finishers were Sophia Dalla, in 46:41.85, and Shannon Morrison, with a time of 48:35.56.

The Wolves are back in action Sunday, September 13th, at the Lake Davidson Collegiate Cup.