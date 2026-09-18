Wolves cross country finish second and third at Wilmington Beach Blast

Wilmington, N.C. – The Newberry Wolves cross country teams traveled to UNC Wilmington on Saturday, September 12, to compete in the Wilmington Beach Blast. Both teams put together strong performances, with the men finishing second and the women placing third in their respective 5K races.

The men’s team was led by Camden Longdon, who finished 10th overall with a time of 17:46.21. Ethan Linder followed closely behind, placing 11th with a time of 18:08.13. Nehemiah Smith finished 18th with a time of 20:52.66, while Landon Tucker crossed the finish line in 22:52.60. Gabriel Dos Santos rounded out the Wolves’ scoring runners with a time of 22:53.15. Newberry finished second out of four teams in the men’s 5K.

In the women’s 5K, the Wolves ran close together throughout the race, led by Alexis Fonseca, who placed eighth with a time of 20:45.77. Addison Evans followed in ninth with a time of 22:24.77, while Morgan Conklin finished 11th at 24:17.66. Kayla Favela completed the race with a time of 28:38.92. As a team, Newberry finished third out of four teams in the women’s 5K.

The Wolves will return to action on Friday, October 2, when they travel to Greensboro, N.C., to compete at UNC Greensboro.