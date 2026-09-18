Shippensburg tops Newberry College in National Championship rematch

SHIPPENSBURG, PA. – In a rematch of last season’s NCAA Division II National Championship game, the Newberry College field hockey team battled Shippensburg on Saturday, but the Raiders pulled away in the second half to earn a 2-0 victory.

The two sides entered halftime scoreless following a defensive opening 30 minutes. Newberry generated one shot on goal in the first half, while Shippensburg put two attempts on frame. Both teams were up to the task defensively, sending the game into the break knotted at 0-0.

Shippensburg broke the deadlock less than three minutes into the third quarter. The Raiders capitalized on a rebound following an initial saved shot, finding the back of the cage to take a 1-0 advantage.

The Wolves continued to battle throughout the third, keeping the deficit at one heading into the final 15 minutes.

Newberry turned up the pressure offensively in the fourth quarter, registering five shots on goal as the Wolves searched for the equalizer. Despite the sustained attack, Newberry was unable to break through the Shippensburg defense.

The Raiders added an insurance goal with less than 10 minutes remaining to extend their advantage to 2-0. Newberry continued to push forward, but neither side would score again as Shippensburg secured the victory.

The Wolves will have a quick turnaround as they continue their road trip on Sunday, Sept. 13, traveling to Maryland to take on Frostburg State.