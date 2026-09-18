Newberry College women’s volleyball falls to Carson-Newman in five-set thriller

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves battled throughout five competitive sets against Carson-Newman, ultimately falling to the Eagles, 3-2.

Newberry dropped the opening set, 25-17, before finding its rhythm in the second. The Wolves jumped out to an early 6-1 advantage, fueled by a pair of early kills from Carol Anne Hussey. Carson-Newman battled back to cut the deficit to three, but Newberry responded and closed out the set, 25-16, to even the match at one set apiece.

Carson-Newman came out strong in the third set, taking an early 6-1 lead and eventually claiming the frame, 25-15. Refusing to go away, Newberry answered in the fourth set with a back-and-forth battle that saw the Wolves prevail, 25-23, forcing a decisive fifth set.

The two teams continued to trade leads in the final frame, with neither side willing to give in. In the end, Carson-Newman narrowly edged Newberry, 16-14, to take the five-set victory. Despite the loss, the Wolves showed resilience throughout the match, battling back from multiple deficits and pushing the Eagles to the limit.

The Wolves will be back in action Tuesday, September 15th as they host Anderson (S.C).