Wolves women’s soccer fall on the road to Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, TN — Newberry College women’s soccer continued to show grit and determination in a tough 3–0 contest against Carson-Newman on Saturday evening at McCown Field.

The Wolves battled from start to finish, holding strong defensively and creating several attacking chances throughout the match. Goalkeeper Madison Gutierrez anchored the back line with nine saves, keeping Newberry within reach against one of the conference’s top offenses.

Newberry’s effort and energy never wavered, as the team continued to press forward and challenge the Eagles late into the second half. The Wolves finished with seven total shots, showing flashes of creativity and teamwork that will serve them well moving deeper into SAC play.

With each match, the Wolves continue to build chemistry and confidence, laying the foundation for a strong season ahead.

Newberry is back on the road Wednesday the 16th at Lander University, then back at home Saturday the 19th as they will return to conference play to face Lincoln Memorial. The Wolves are no 0-2-0 in SAC and 1-2-1 for their overall record.