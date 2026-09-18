Wolves men’s soccer fall to Carson-Newman in conference match

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves fell to the Carson-Newman Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 12, following a competitive first half that ended scoreless, 0-0. Both teams battled throughout the opening 45 minutes, with neither side able to make the first strike.

Carson-Newman broke the deadlock at the 36:49 mark of the match to take a 1-0 lead. The Eagles added another goal at the 8:59 mark, extending their advantage to 2-0 and putting the game out of reach for the Wolves. Newberry continued to battle until the final whistle but was unable to overcome the deficit.

The Wolves will be back on the pitch Tuesday, September 15th at 7:00 p.m. as they travel to face the Bob Jones University Bruins.