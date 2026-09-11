Newberry College women’s soccer sets the tone early in win over Erskine

NEWBERRY – Newberry Women’s Soccer secured a 1–0 win over Erskine on Wednesday evening at Smith Road Complex, improving to 1-0-1 on the season. The Wolves wasted no time asserting control, scoring just 2:11 into the match—a moment that set the tone for the rest of the night.

The breakthrough came from Lauren Lemmo, who netted her first goal of the season off a well-placed assist from Ellie King. The early strike energized Newberry and immediately put Erskine on the back foot.

From there, the Wolves dictated the match. Newberry generated 16 total shots, including 8 on goal, while holding Erskine to just one shot across the full 90 minutes. The Wolves’ defensive unit remained composed throughout, requiring only one save to preserve the shutout.

This victory serves as a strong confidence boost heading into conference play on Saturday, as the Wolves look to carry their early momentum forward. The Wolves are now 1-0-1 for the 2026 season.

Newberry will be back home on September 5th at 2:00 p.m., hosting Catawba in their South Atlantic Conference opener.