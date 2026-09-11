Wolves men’s soccer fall to SWU

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves men’s soccer team dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision to Southern Wesleyan on Wednesday, September 2nd at Smith Road Complex in the team’s 2026 home opener. The match was physical from the opening whistle, with both teams battling for possession and creating scoring opportunities throughout the first half. Newberry struck first as Giuseppe Gereau found the back of the net at 40:47 off an assist from Ben Curtis. Southern Wesleyan answered at the 4:50 mark. Tying the match 1-1 before breaking for the half.

With physicality being a main force in this match, the Warriors regained the advantage in the second half, scoring twice to take a 3-1 lead and ultimately secure the victory. Despite the deficit, the Wolves continued to battle through a physical battle throughout the whole game, fighting for every possession and opportunity until the final whistle.

The Wolves Will be back in action Saturday, September 5th at 4:30 P.M. as they host Catawba.