Newberry College men’s soccer selected 11th in SAC Preseason Coaches Poll

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s soccer team has been selected 11th in the Southern Atlantic Conference (SAC) Preseason Coaches Poll as the Wolves prepare to begin the 2026 season. With a mix of returning experience and new talent, Newberry enters the season focused on building momentum and establishing its identity on the pitch.

The Wolves will look to a veteran core to help shape the trajectory of the season, with 10 seniors and five graduate students bringing valuable experience to the roster. That leadership will be instrumental as Newberry looks to navigate the competitive SAC schedule and continue developing as a team throughout the season.

Among the players to watch for Newberry are Seraphin Guetan, Benu Yasin-Cetin, and George Rathmill. The trio will be key pieces for the Wolves as they look to make their mark during the upcoming campaign. Their performances, combined with the leadership of Newberry’s experienced roster, will be important as the Wolves work toward their goals this season.

Newberry will officially open its home schedule on Wednesday, September 2, at 7:30 p.m., when the Wolves welcome Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) to Newberry for their first home match of the season. Fans are encouraged to come out and support the Wolves as they begin the 2026 campaign and look to set the tone for the season ahead.