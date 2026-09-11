Wolves men’s and women’s cross country selected 11th in SAC Preseason Coaches Poll

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s and women’s cross country teams have been selected to finish 11th in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Preseason Coaches Poll as the Wolves prepare to enter the 2026 season. Both squads will look to build momentum throughout the season while continuing to develop a strong foundation heading into conference competition.

The men’s team enters the season with Camden Longdon serving as a runner to watch for the Wolves. Longdon will look to make an impact for Newberry throughout the season and provide leadership and consistency as the Wolves work toward improving their position within the SAC. His performance will be one to watch as the team begins its 2026 campaign.

On the women’s side, Olivia Hare and Alexis Fonseca have been identified as runners to watch for Newberry. Both athletes will look to play key roles for the Wolves as the team navigates its 2026 schedule. Their performances will be important as Newberry works to establish itself among the conference’s competitive field.

With both teams entering the season ranked 11th in the SAC Preseason Coaches Poll, the Wolves will look to use the preseason recognition as motivation throughout the year. Newberry will focus on continued growth, strong team performances and building toward the SAC Championship as the 2026 cross country season gets underway.

The Wolves will kick off their season on September 4 at the Bruins Night Classic at Bob Jones University.